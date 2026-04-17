 Apple Store Becomes Backdrop for Honor's Brazen Hong Kong Ad Stunt - MacRumors
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Apple Store Becomes Backdrop for Honor's Brazen Hong Kong Ad Stunt

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Photos have been making the rounds on Chinese social media today showing an Honor-branded advertising truck parked directly in front of Apple Canton Road store in Hong Kong, promoting the company's new Honor 600 series smartphone.

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The truck's ad features the slogan "It's our HONOR" alongside the phrase "orange to orange," which appears to be a play on the English idiom "apples to apples" – referring to a like-for-like comparison. The slogan is paired with an image of the Honor phone, in a finish that bears more than a passing resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange.

It's a brazen stunt for a brand that spun off from Huawei in 2020 before being sold off to another entity to bypass U.S. sanctions. Using Apple's retail store as a backdrop to pitch your rival device with a similar color is one thing, but when the design is arguably a shameless copy, you're definitely out of ideas.

Apple is unlikely to make a big stink about such guerrilla marketing, as it would only amplify it. And as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

The_Gream Avatar
The_Gream
35 minutes ago at 08:41 am
Hey Macrumors, if your going to use that quote, at least use the whole thing

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness”
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shalev Lazarof Avatar
Shalev Lazarof
37 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Another soulless brand, stinky core values right there buddy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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ab2c4
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am
I think that is pretty clever and funny, good for them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
capamac Avatar
capamac
28 minutes ago at 08:47 am
The plateau is indeed a bad idea. The iPhone 4 and 5 had the best camera ... single camera, flush with back. That's how you do it. Don't need wide and telephoto and all that. Just the standard small camera is fine.



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Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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WilliamG
36 minutes ago at 08:40 am
And why would anyone ever want to copy the iPhone “plateau”? Giving it such a name doesn’t make it any less ugly, and it’s the worst part of my iPhone 17 Pro Max. This huge lumpy back area which serves no purpose being so large and exposed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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