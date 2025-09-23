Apple Ginza in Tokyo Reopens Friday With All-New Design Spanning Four Floors

A grand reopening date has been set for Apple Ginza.

Apple today announced the store will reopen on Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. local time, at its original corner in Tokyo's shopping district. The store has returned to the Sayegusa Building , which was demolished and rebuilt in recent years.

The original Apple Ginza opened in 2003, becoming Apple's first retail location outside of the United States. Initially, the five-floor store featured a 27-foot-long Genius Bar, an 84-seat theater, and even an internet cafe for customers.

In 2022, Apple moved to a temporary store in Ginza, while the Sayegusa Building was rebuilt. With the new store ready to open, that location is now closed.

The new store features an updated design that spans four floors of the Sayegusa Building. It offers an Apple Pickup station for customers to collect online orders, a Genius Bar with varied table and seating heights for accessibility, a seating area for one-on-one Apple Vision Pro demos, free Today at Apple creativity sessions, and more.

Apple says customers can celebrate the grand reopening with a special-edition Apple Gift Card, set to be offered exclusively at this store for a limited time.

Apple also shared a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, on the store's page.

"This reopening is another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan, and a symbol of our strong ties to customers and communities across the country," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "We couldn't be more excited to open the doors to this beautifully redesigned space, share our latest products, and build on the incredible history we share."