Top Stories: iPhone 17, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected at Tuesday's Event

Awe Dropping: Everything Coming at the September 9 Apple Event

Apple is holding its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This is the biggest Apple event of the year, and we'll see Apple unveiling new iPhones, new Apple Watches, the AirPods Pro 3, and possibly some other surprises.



Check out our comprehensive guide highlighting everything that we're expecting to see at the "Awe Dropping" event based on current rumors.



New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

We're just days away from the big event, but we're continuing to hear more last-minute details about the upcoming lineup. A fresh report claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will see a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements.



For a recap of everything else we've heard about the Pro models, be sure to check out our recent overview covering the chip, camera, and more. And on the accessory front, we've gotten an interesting glimpse at an alleged first-party clear case which may not be quite as clear as previous versions.



iOS 26: 5 New Features in the Wallet App

iOS 26 adds several features to the built-in Wallet app on the iPhone, providing a new way to track your online shopping, an update to boarding passes, and more. We've outlined everything new in the Wallet app in our dedicated guide, so be sure to check it out.



In a bit of a surprise, Apple seeded new developer and public betas of iOS 26 and other upcoming releases this week. This was an unusually late round of betas with the event right around the corner. Apple should be seeding the final release candidate versions to beta testers immediately after Tuesday's event, with a full public release likely coming the following week.



Base iPhone 17 Pro Could Cost $200 More But With Doubled Storage

Pricing estimates for the iPhone 17 lineup are all over the place, with some sources expecting price increases for at least the iPhone 17 Pro and potentially for the iPhone 17 Air compared to the current Plus-model price point.



Those price increases could, however, see some storage capacity bumps at those starting prices to help cushion the blow for some customers.



Under One Week Until iPhone 17: Here's What We Know

The base iPhone 17 will be the cheapest of the new flagship lineup, and while it should get some welcome upgrades, it will probably the tamest update Apple has in store.



While we should get some new color options, the overall form factor should be nearly identical to the iPhone 16. It will get the usual chip and camera upgrades, potentially a display update for 120Hz ProMotion, and a range of additional improvements. Read up on everything we're expecting in our dedicated overview.



Foldable iPhone Coming in 2026, Foldable iPad to Follow in 2028

Apple plans to release a foldable iPhone in 2026, and will then follow it up with a foldable iPad in 2028, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this week.



Multiple sources have now confirmed that Apple is planning to release its first foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, with the device coming as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. Launch timing on a larger-screened foldable device has been more uncertain.



Lighter, Cheaper Vision Air Coming in 2027

Apple plans to release a lighter weight and more affordable version of the Vision Pro in 2027, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



The upcoming device, which he refers to as the "Vision Air," will supposedly be over 40 percent lighter than the current model. The Vision Pro weighs in at round 1.375 pounds, so a version that's 40 percent lighter should come in at under a pound.

Kuo also says the Vision Air will be over 50 percent cheaper, which could make it much more attractive to prospective buyers. The Vision Pro costs $3,499, which means a half-priced version would be $1,750.



