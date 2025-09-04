iPhone 17 Air to Start at $1,099 With 256GB Storage, 1TB for $1,499

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air will have a $1,099 starting price providing 256GB of base storage and will max out at $1,499 with a 1TB option, according to the latest TrendForce report.

iPhone 17 AIR Loud Feature
Apple will offer three price/storage tiers for the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 model, which replaces last year's iPhone 16 Plus in the lineup. Here's how TrendForce sees them breaking down:

  • 256GB — $1099
  • 512GB — $1299
  • 1TB — $1499

Meanwhile, the market research company expects the regular iPhone 17 model to have the same $799 starting price and 128GB base storage as last year's iPhone 16, while both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with 256GB base storage options and increases of $50-$100 per comparable capacity.

This isn't the first time we have heard that the iPhone 17 Pro models will both have 256GB base storage, but the iPhone 17 Air pricing/storage information is new.

The report also corroborates previous rumors that the iPhone 17 and Air will feature Apple's new A19 processor, while the Pro series will adopt the A19 Pro chip. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max will come with 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB), while the regular iPhone 17 will continue to come with 8GB RAM. All models this year will also feature 120Hz ProMotion displays.

trendforce iphone 17
TrendForce projects that total shipments of the iPhone 17 series will rise by 3.5% compared with the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, with the Pro series remaining the main sales driver.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup at its "Awe dropping" event on September 9, with a potential launch date of Friday, September 19.

