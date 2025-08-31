iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.



The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas.

A cutout for a significantly larger rear camera bump that spans the entire width of the device, as widely rumored already.

A white rounded rectangular area surrounding the MagSafe system, instead of the previous circle with a line below it.

Compatibility with Apple's rumored Crossbody Strap magnetic lanyard.

The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case

Apple also tested special "tinted" editions of the iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case, which might be released later, according to Majin Bu.

Apple's annual iPhone event is a little over a week away, so we will find out of this redesigned Clear Case is the real deal soon.