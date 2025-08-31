iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

by

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.

iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2
The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas.

iPhone 17 Pro Clear CaseImage Credit: @MajinBuOfficial

The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case:

  • A cutout for a significantly larger rear camera bump that spans the entire width of the device, as widely rumored already.
  • A white rounded rectangular area surrounding the MagSafe system, instead of the previous circle with a line below it.
  • Compatibility with Apple's rumored Crossbody Strap magnetic lanyard.

Apple also tested special "tinted" editions of the iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case, which might be released later, according to Majin Bu.

Apple's annual iPhone event is a little over a week away, so we will find out of this redesigned Clear Case is the real deal soon.

Top Rated Comments

DrRadon Avatar
DrRadon
57 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
This dos not seem like a clear case to my inner Columbo.

Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes
iLuddite Avatar
iLuddite
49 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
Holy hell that is ugly.
Score: 4 Votes
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
44 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
How can a lanyard be magnetic even a strong one can fall off that’s terrible
Score: 3 Votes
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
29 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
If the clear case leaked, how is it supposed to hold the iPhone - it's got liquid glass!




Thank you, I will be here all week.[Click to view video attachment]
Score: 3 Votes
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
56 minutes ago at 01:34 pm

so the "clear" case isn't clear on the back, but, white? at least that's what it looks like to me. unless I'm missing something.
Nvm, white rectangular ... weird for a clear case
Score: 2 Votes
Flojomojo Avatar
Flojomojo
48 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Surely that big white rectangle is just a piece of paper or a removable label, right? Right?
Score: 2 Votes
