Apple Seeds Ninth Developer Betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26
Apple today provided developers with the ninth betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple seeded the eighth betas.
Registered developers can download the new beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app.
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 feature Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, with a focus on translucency and glass-like interface elements. The design extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center, along with menus and buttons in apps.
Apple's software includes features for apps like Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, along with new Apple Intelligence features, a revamp for CarPlay, and more. In iPadOS 26, there's a whole new multitasking system that supports multiple app windows for a more Mac-like experience.
For more on the features in iOS 26, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup. New features have been found in each of the betas, and you can get a recap here: beta 2, for beta 3, beta 4, beta 5, beta 6, and beta 7.
