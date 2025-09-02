Apple Seeds Ninth Developer Betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26

by

Apple today provided developers with the ninth betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for testing purposes, with the updates coming a week after Apple seeded the eighth betas.

iOS 26 Feature
Registered developers can download the new beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app.

‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ feature Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, with a focus on translucency and glass-like interface elements. The design extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center, along with menus and buttons in apps.

Apple's software includes features for apps like Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, along with new Apple Intelligence features, a revamp for CarPlay, and more. In ‌iPadOS 26‌, there's a whole new multitasking system that supports multiple app windows for a more Mac-like experience.

For more on the features in ‌iOS 26‌, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup. New features have been found in each of the betas, and you can get a recap here: beta 2, for beta 3, beta 4, beta 5, beta 6, and beta 7.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

Sunday August 31, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface. The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas. Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Read Full Article78 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Reasons Not to Upgrade This Year

Monday September 1, 2025 4:35 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Read Full Article114 comments
xiaomi apple ad india

Apple and Samsung Push Back Against Xiaomi's Bold India Ads

Friday August 29, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple and Samsung have reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India for an ad campaign that directly compares the rivals' devices to Xiaomi's products. The two companies have threatened the Chinese vendor with legal action, calling the ads "disparaging." Ads have appeared in local print media and on social media that take pot shots at the competitors' premium offerings. One...
Read Full Article210 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Arrow Down

Apple Preparing iOS 18.7 for iPhones as iOS 26 Release Date Nears

Sunday August 31, 2025 4:35 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs. We expect iOS 18.7 to be released in September, alongside iOS 26. The update will likely include fixes for security vulnerabilities, but little else. iOS 18.7 will be one of the final updates ever released for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,...
Read Full Article47 comments

Top Rated Comments

Rachid Vàzquez Avatar
Rachid Vàzquez
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
Honestly, if anyone here has better luck than me with Apple Feedback, please help push these long-standing bugs before the official release:

• In Reminders, column reordering is still completely broken — UI glitches, columns move outside their grid, and confirmed order isn’t saved. (Reported multiple times since dev beta 1)
→ Three dots → Manage Columns → Edit Columns

• In Tinted Icon customization, the color picker is still inaccurate — the applied color always shifts slightly after confirmation, especially around purple hues.

• In the Watch app (or watchOS settings), under Smart Stack settings, enabling auto-opening for Media also applies it to Recorder (and vice versa). Trying to separate the two eventually crashes the UI after several attempts.
→ Not new — it was already present in the previous watchOS major version, maybe even older.

• In Books, imported EPUBs keep getting offloaded daily in automatic mode — even when they’re actively being read and not finished. BUT ALSO IN MANUAL MODE, sorry this one hurts ?. (Broken since at least iOS 16)

• Also in Books, multi-page text selection is still broken — selection fails as soon as it hits a page boundary. (Broken since at least iOS 16)

• In Apple Music, it’s still impossible to pin a radio station or an auto-generated playlist — literally the most useful content to pin, and it’s still not accessible with the public release just days away.


There’s more, obviously, but I’m not here to dump it all — I’m sure you’ve got better things to do — just raising this on principle.

Also some less critical issues: stretched time still doesn’t display properly in Sleep Focus mode; the “All Lights” icon in the Home app sometimes stretches weirdly when toggling lights (been there for years); Control Center can be triggered while using the color picker (gotta say, this one’s trippy), the old Preview app icon still shows up in the background of the main menu; the search bar is still not standardized at the bottom in several apps like Shortcuts, Watch, Journal, Files, Calendar, and probably others, to be continued…


Apple’s feedback management is a real problem.

Some of these have been reported for years with zero progress, and this is just my tiny selection.

I feel for anyone dealing with the same mess.


☝️ Quick reminder: Submitting detailed bug reports on a regular basis is unpaid work for the world’s most valuable company. The very least they could do is listen.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ELman Avatar
ELman
59 minutes ago at 10:30 am

I was truly expecting RC not beta 9.
RC usually is released after the Apple event with the final being released the following week.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abenamu Avatar
abenamu
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
I was truly expecting RC not beta 9.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cdsapplefan Avatar
cdsapplefan
55 minutes ago at 10:35 am

I was truly expecting RC not beta 9.
Release Candidate RC will be released next week after the Big Apple ? Event. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abenamu Avatar
abenamu
54 minutes ago at 10:36 am
iOS 26 beta 9 23A5336a
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MDTyKe Avatar
MDTyKe
43 minutes ago at 10:46 am

I was truly expecting RC not beta 9.
It's definitely not ready for a RC, that's why.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments