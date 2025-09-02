One Week Until iPhone 17: Here's What We Know

Apple will introduce four new iPhones next week, and the standard iPhone 17 will arguably be the least interesting of the bunch. It's not going to get the super slim design like the iPhone 17 Air, nor will it have the upgraded camera setup like the 17 Pro. There are still a handful of features to look forward to, though, which we've outlined below.



This guide is limited to the standard ‌iPhone 17‌, which will be Apple's most affordable ‌iPhone 17‌ model. We've done similar rumor roundups for the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro if you want to check those out.

Size and Design

There are usually two standard ‌iPhone 17‌ models, but this year, we're limited to one. Apple is eliminating the "Plus" model and replacing it with the ultra thin iPhone.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ will look a lot like the iPhone 16, but Apple is expected to increase the display size. Instead of 6.1 inches, it'll be 6.3 inches, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. There will be a single 6.3-inch standard ‌iPhone 17‌ this year.

While the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ and the iPhone 17 Pro models will have a pill-shaped camera bar that spans most of the back of each device, rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 17‌'s camera bump isn't going to change. It will continue to have a dual-lens camera setup with a small vertical pill-shaped bump.

Colors

The standard ‌iPhone 17‌ models could come in black, white, steel gray, green, purple, and light blue if rumors are correct.

Display

The ‌iPhone 17‌'s bezels could be slimmer to bring it in line with the other ‌iPhone‌ models, and it is expected to use the same LTPO display as the current ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌. The display allows for 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, so smoother scrolling is a feature we could see come to the standard ‌iPhone‌ for the first time.

A-Series Chip

We're expecting the ‌iPhone 17‌ to be equipped with the standard A19 chip, built on an updated 3-nanometer process. The A19 will bring speed and efficiency improvements compared to the A18, but there won't be radical differences.

Compared to the A19 Pro that's expected for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, the A19 will likely have fewer GPU cores.

All ‌iPhone 17‌ models are rumored to feature vapor chamber cooling technology that will disperse heat across a larger surface area to prevent thermal throttling and keep performance stable.

Connectivity

The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will feature Apple's C1 modem, but the ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models are expected to use Qualcomm modem technology for 5G connectivity.

All four ‌iPhone 17‌ models are expected to get Apple's first custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. Apple's chip could bring efficiency and connectivity improvements that result in better battery life.

Charging

The ‌iPhone 17‌ will be able to charge at up to 25W with third-party wireless chargers that support the new Qi 2.2 standard.

Cameras

All four ‌iPhone 17‌ models will get an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, which will improve image quality and allow for more cropping in for selfies. The current selfie camera is limited to 12 megapixels.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ will have the same 48-megapixel Wide and Ultra Wide lenses that are in the ‌iPhone 16‌, and we haven't heard rumors about upgrades for these lenses.

Pricing

Rumors about pricing have been mixed, and some analysts have suggested Apple might raise prices. If there is an increase, the base ‌iPhone 17‌ could start at $850 instead of $799, but it continues to be unclear if there will indeed be a price hike.

Apple could opt to increase prices for the Air and Pro models while keeping the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ at $799.

Apple will introduce the ‌iPhone 17‌ at the "Awe Dropping" event that kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the same pre-order and launch timing that it has used in the past, pre-orders could take place on Friday, September 12 with a launch to follow on Friday, September 19.

