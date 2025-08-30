Top Stories: Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone Event on September 9

It's finally official! As expected, Apple will be holding its annual flagship iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, and we're expecting to see several new iPhone models, some new accessories, new Apple Watch models, and perhaps a few more announcements.



Apple has plenty more announcements in the pipeline beyond next month's event, however, including a host of new products coming through the first half of next year and several exciting changes for the iPhone lineup over the next few years, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9, at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out this week. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with select members of the media invited to attend.



We're expecting a number of announcements at the event, with Apple's event logo potentially hinting at a few aspects of the upcoming iPhone models. Apple reportedly has a host of product launches planned for the coming months, but many of them won't be appearing at next month's event in order to spread things out and keep the focus on the new flagship iPhone models and related products.



iPhone 17 Air is Launching Soon, Here Are All the Rumors

While we're getting four new iPhone models at Apple's upcoming event, the most intriguing one is the so-called "iPhone 17 Air," a new ultra-thin model replacing the traditional Plus model in the lineup.



We're expecting a thin body of around 5.5mm with a wide rear camera bump, a 6.6-inch display, just one rear camera, and an ultra-thin battery that will result in shorter battery life than other models, but some users may find that tradeoff worth it.



Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

We're continuing to hear more about potential accessories for the iPhone 17 lineup, and beyond a battery case to help give the iPhone 17 Air additional battery life, we're now hearing that Apple has at least considered releasing iPhone 4-style bumper cases with no rear panel in an effort to provide some protection while still emphasizing the thinness of the new model.



In other case news, previous reports of a new "TechWoven" material have been joined by rumored colors for "Liquid Silicone" cases similar to those Apple has offered for many years. And finally, we've seen our first alleged look at the Crossbody Strap accessory that will be able to attach to Apple's new cases.



iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been building for months, and with an official unveiling now right around the corner, we've recapped all of the features we're expecting to see in the new models.



From a redesign with an aluminum chassis and large rear camera bump to new colors including an orange or copper option to camera improvements and more, this year's Pro models should see some significant changes.



From iPhone 17 Air to iPhone 20: Apple's Redesign Timeline

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is just the first step in a rapid-fire effort to remake the iPhone lineup over the next few years, as recapped this week by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Following the new ultra-thin Air model this year, we should see Apple introduce its first foldable iPhone next year, and in 2027 we may see a special 20th-anniversary model with a wraparound display and no bezels at all.



AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. A similar feature was introduced earlier this year on the Powerbeats Pro 2.



We're also expecting a number of design changes for the new AirPods Pro, including a smaller case with a hidden capacitive pairing button and a disappearing status light. The earbuds themselves may also see a redesign to shrink the size a bit and allow for a better fit.



