Apple's 'Liquid Silicone' iPhone 17 Case Colors Allegedly Revealed

by

Apple is designing new "Liquid Silicone" cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with images of the alleged case colors shared by leaker "Majin Bu."

liquid silicone case colors
The lineup includes eight variants with a matte finish and soft-touch texture, including deep orange, pale orange, grass green, celadon, fog purple, grey blue, dark blue, and midnight black. The cases also have multiple cutouts for attaching a lanyard, which may be sold separately.

Bu claims Apple initially tested other shades including black, crag gray, carambola, tannin, and lake green, but "these appear to have been discarded." The leaker goes on to suggest that some of these hues may yet appear as seasonal variants that Apple could release at a later date.

liquid silicone cases bu discarded
Hit-or-miss leaker Bu previously shared images of new so-called "TechWoven" cases for iPhone 17 models that are allegedly replacing the fabric-like FineWoven cases that Apple discontinued with the iPhone 16 launch. Bu describes Apple's Liquid Silicone cases as targeting a broader audience than TechWoven, with an affordable price and a diverse color range.

It's still unclear if these cases are the real deal – if so, the name "Liquid Silicone" is seemingly based on iOS 26's new "Liquid Glass" design. However, Bu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. They were most recently accurate about iPadOS 26 adding a Mac-like menu bar to iPads. We will find out the accuracy of the rumor in less than a month when Apple unveils the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tag: Majin Bu
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Agent007 Avatar
Agent007
25 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Liquid silicone leaking is what almost poisoned Pamela Anderson
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
26 minutes ago at 06:05 am
That camera bump truly is ugly. When it was just the top corner of the phone I was ok’ish with it, but this just looks ridiculous, especially in lighter colors.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
32 minutes ago at 05:59 am
Again with the Apple logo inconsistency!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adam Warlock Avatar
Adam Warlock
16 minutes ago at 06:14 am

What does "liquid" silicone mean?
About $5-$15 more than non-liquid silicone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
4 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Apple designed the iPhone 17 this way because they don't want anyone buying this one and the 18 that will have the same design, so that everyone will buy the 20th anniversary iPhone 2027.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
law guy Avatar
law guy
1 minute ago at 06:29 am

So the top is just the Tupperware collection colors from the early 80s.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
