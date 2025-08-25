Apple's 'Liquid Silicone' iPhone 17 Case Colors Allegedly Revealed

Apple is designing new "Liquid Silicone" cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with images of the alleged case colors shared by leaker "Majin Bu."



The lineup includes eight variants with a matte finish and soft-touch texture, including deep orange, pale orange, grass green, celadon, fog purple, grey blue, dark blue, and midnight black. The cases also have multiple cutouts for attaching a lanyard, which may be sold separately.

Bu claims Apple initially tested other shades including black, crag gray, carambola, tannin, and lake green, but "these appear to have been discarded." The leaker goes on to suggest that some of these hues may yet appear as seasonal variants that Apple could release at a later date.



Hit-or-miss leaker Bu previously shared images of new so-called "TechWoven" cases for iPhone 17 models that are allegedly replacing the fabric-like FineWoven cases that Apple discontinued with the iPhone 16 launch. Bu describes Apple's Liquid Silicone cases as targeting a broader audience than TechWoven, with an affordable price and a diverse color range.

It's still unclear if these cases are the real deal – if so, the name "Liquid Silicone" is seemingly based on iOS 26's new "Liquid Glass" design. However, Bu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. They were most recently accurate about iPadOS 26 adding a Mac-like menu bar to iPads. We will find out the accuracy of the rumor in less than a month when Apple unveils the new ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

