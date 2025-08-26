AirPods Pro 3: Four Key Design Changes Anticipated

by

Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes.

airpods pro 2 gradient
The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. Here are four key changes we're anticipating for the next-generation earbuds when Apple releases them in the coming fall.

  1. Smaller Case – Apple slimmed down the AirPods 4 case, making it the smallest yet. Cutting the case size sacrificed MagSafe charging though, so while the $179 model supports Qi-based wireless charging, it does not have a magnet inside. The more affordable model doesn't have wireless charging at all. We don't expect Apple to cut MagSafe charging from the AirPods Pro 3, and it needs to fit speakers for Find My alerts, similar to the current ‌AirPods Pro. That said, it's still expected to have a smaller case.
  2. No Pairing Button – The fourth-generation AirPods eliminated the setup button found on the back of earlier models' charging cases, including the AirPods Pro 2. Instead, Apple integrated a concealed capacitive button on the front of the case, just below the status light. To initiate manual pairing, users simply open the case and double-tap the front-center area. This same hidden control is also used for factory resets, initiated by double-tapping the case three times in quick succession while the status light is on. Expect the same on AirPods Pro 3.
  3. Disappearing Status Light – The status light on the ‌AirPods 4‌ charging case is more discreet than the one found on AirPods Pro 2. There is no obvious LED dot when the case is not charging or closed, and the light simply appears under the white plastic when the case is opened up or placed on a charger. The AirPods Pro 3 case is likely to have a similar discreet status light.
  4. Redesigned Earpice – For the AirPods 4, Apple introduced a new earbud design that's more like the AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem and a more contoured earpiece for an improved fit. However, they don't use silicone ear tips like AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 3 could always get a refreshed earbuds design as well, but what they will look like remains a mystery. Upgrade possibilities include a smaller in-ear piece and an even shorter stem.

New AirPods Pro Features With iOS 26

Apple's upcoming iOS 26 update will support several new features coming to all AirPods Pro models via a firmware update, including auto-pausing audio when you fall asleep, the ability to use AirPods as a camera remote, an option to keep audio in your AirPods when your ‌iPhone‌ connected to other playback devices (like car stereos), and improved call quality.

Historically, Apple has launched significant AirPods updates alongside new iPhones, so an early September event, likely shared with the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ 17 series, remains the most plausible window. Apple is expected to hold its annual ‌iPhone‌ announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. According to internal information from German mobile phone providers, the ‌iPhone 17‌ event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9.

