Foldable iPhone Rumored to Feature Four Cameras, Touch ID, and More

Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with four cameras, and Touch ID instead of Face ID, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the four cameras will consist of one front camera, one inner camera, and two rear cameras.

(He actually said there will be "five" cameras, but he only went on to mention four, so it is possible that he made a typo).

The latest iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models have Touch ID power buttons, and this feature will likely extend to the foldable iPhone.

The foldable iPhone will use Apple's second-generation C2 modem for cellular connectivity, but it will lack a physical SIM card slot, said Gurman.

Apple is currently testing black and white color options for the foldable iPhone, he added.

Gurman expects the foldable iPhone to have a book-like design, with a large inner display when unfolded. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the foldable iPhone will have a 5.5-inch outer display, and a 7.8-inch inner display.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 has an 8-inch inner screen, and a 6.5-inch outer screen.

Kuo said the foldable iPhone — and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8, will feature a "crease-free" inner display. He said Apple will achieve this feat by using a laser-drilled metal display plate, which can disperse the stress generated by bending.

Gurman said Apple recently pivoted from on-cell to in-cell display technology, and he believes this change should help to make the foldable iPhone's crease "less obvious."

He said Apple plans to release the foldable iPhone next year — as widely expected.