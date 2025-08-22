Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Our Exclusive Discounts at Satechi and Anker, Plus All-Time Lows on MacBook Air

Some of this week's best deals include our exclusive sitewide sales at Satechi and Anker, plus ongoing steep discounts on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Find exclusive sitewide sales at Satechi and Anker

Satechi and Anker

Satechi and Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we partnered with Satechi and Anker to offer our readers two exclusive sitewide discounts at each retailer. At Satechi you can get 25 percent off sitewide with code MR25, and at Anker you can get 20 percent off sitewide with code Ankermacrumors2025 through the end of the month.



M4 MacBook Air

Get $200 off M4 MacBook Air

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and you can still get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $799.00, plus many other deals.



M4 MacBook Pro

Get up to $436 off M4 MacBook Pro

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Continuing this week's theme of steep Mac-related discounts, Amazon also has great deals on the M4 MacBook Pro right now. You'll find up to $436 off these computers, starting at $1,299.00 for the entry-level 14-inch model.



M4 Mac Mini

Get up to $144 off M4 Mac mini

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is taking up to $144 off M4 Mac mini models this week, starting at $499.00 for the 256GB model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.