Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Our Exclusive Discounts at Satechi and Anker, Plus All-Time Lows on MacBook Air

by

Some of this week's best deals include our exclusive sitewide sales at Satechi and Anker, plus ongoing steep discounts on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Hero0013Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacRumors Exclusives

new anker fathers day

  • What's the deal? Find exclusive sitewide sales at Satechi and Anker
  • Where can I get it? Satechi and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Anker Sitewide Sale

25% OFF SITEWIDE
Satechi Sitewide Sale

This week we partnered with Satechi and Anker to offer our readers two exclusive sitewide discounts at each retailer. At Satechi you can get 25 percent off sitewide with code MR25, and at Anker you can get 20 percent off sitewide with code Ankermacrumors2025 through the end of the month.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air blue 2

  • What's the deal? Get $200 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and you can still get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $799.00, plus many other deals.

M4 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $436 off M4 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
14-inch M4 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.00

Continuing this week's theme of steep Mac-related discounts, Amazon also has great deals on the M4 MacBook Pro right now. You'll find up to $436 off these computers, starting at $1,299.00 for the entry-level 14-inch model.

M4 Mac Mini

m4 mac mini blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $144 off M4 Mac mini
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
M4 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.00

$110 OFF
M4 Mac mini (16GB/512GB) for $689.00

Amazon is taking up to $144 off M4 Mac mini models this week, starting at $499.00 for the 256GB model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article70 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

iPhone Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet Now Available in 10 U.S. States

Wednesday August 20, 2025 12:00 pm PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. This week, Apple announced the 10th U.S. state that has implemented the feature: Montana. Below, we have recapped key details about...
Read Full Article67 comments
airpods pro 2 green

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday August 19, 2025 11:25 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with updated beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, allowing them to test the new AirPods features in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware is only available to developers at the current time, and a device running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 is required to install the update. The firmware has a build number of 8A5343a, up from 8A5324b. ...
Read Full Article27 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.6.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Tuesday August 19, 2025 9:29 am PDT by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 18.6.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. Yesterday, an anonymous source with a proven track record said iOS 18.6.2 was incoming, but the update was not present in our logs at that time. Last year, the same anonymous source claimed that iOS 17.5.2 was in the pipeline, but Apple ...
Read Full Article24 comments
TechWoven

Apple Rumored to Launch 'TechWoven' Cases for iPhone 17 With 'Crossbody Strap' Option

Wednesday August 20, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a new "TechWoven" line of cases for the iPhone 17 series, according to a leaker known as "Majin Bu." Two years ago, Apple stopped selling leather iPhone cases, as part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. As an alternative, Apple introduced a new "FineWoven" line of fabric iPhone cases made from 68% post-consumer recycled content, but they were ...
Read Full Article146 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Here's Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 7

Monday August 18, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
The seventh developer beta of iOS 26 is now available. While we are now in the later stages of the iOS 26 beta cycle, there are still some changes. Below, we outline everything new that we have found in iOS 26 beta 7 so far. Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature The seventh developer betas of iOS 26 and watchOS 26 include a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article59 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Saturday August 16, 2025 6:45 am PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend...
Read Full Article129 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Apple Card Turns Six With Big Change Ahead

Tuesday August 19, 2025 2:26 pm PDT by
Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of the Apple Card becoming widely available in the U.S., following a more limited preview period. Apple's credit card can be managed in the iPhone's Wallet app, with key benefits including color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and Daily Cash cash back paid out daily. Apple Card holders can also open a high-yield savings account. The anniversary...
Read Full Article102 comments