Anker Offers MacRumors Readers 20% Off Collection of Chargers, Hubs, Batteries, and More
MacRumors readers can get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best charging accessories this month. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Our exclusive 20 percent off code works on most accessories sitewide, including Anker's "high power" charging accessories. This exclusive discount code does not stack with existing discounts on Anker's website, but it can be used on multiple items in the same cart.
In the lists below, we've collected a few examples of the best products available at a discount with our exclusive promo code, but remember that it works sitewide. It's also worth noting that Anker is hosting a back to school sale, and some of the discounts in that event are steeper than our 20 percent sitewide discount. Be sure to check and compare both discounts in your cart before you place your order to ensure you have the best deal.
Portable Chargers
Wall Chargers
Charging Stations
Hubs
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
