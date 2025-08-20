MacRumors Readers Can Get 25% Off Sitewide at Satechi This Week

Satechi and MacRumors have partnered up this week to offer our readers an exclusive 25 percent sitewide discount for a limited time. This sale is available only on Satechi's website and has no exclusions, and it will run through this Monday, August 25.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, add anything on Satechi's website to your cart and head to checkout. Once at checkout, you can enter the code MR25 to get 25 percent off your order for this week only. This discount code takes 25 percent off whatever is in your cart, so you can purchase multiple accessories at once.

Note: Use code MR25 at checkout to see the discount.

Below we've rounded up some of Satechi's best wireless chargers and other accessories, including a few that are compatible with MagSafe. Some highlights of the sale are the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand and OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger. Of course, the MR25 code works sitewide at Satechi through next week, so be sure to browse throughout the company's products to take advantage of the sale.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.