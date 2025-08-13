Apple's 14-Inch M4 MacBook Pro Gets Steep $300 Discounts, Starting at $1,299

by

Amazon and Best Buy are both discounting Apple's 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro to record low prices this week, offering $300 off select models of the computer. In this article we're focusing on the 10-core configurations of the computer, but you'll also find sales on other M4 MacBook Pros at both retailers.

Starting with the 10-core 16GB RAM/512GB 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, you can get this model for $1,299.00 [Amazon/Best Buy], down from $1,599.00. This is the entry-level model of the M4 MacBook Pro, and it's never dropped below this price.

$300 OFF
M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.00

You can also get both 1TB 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro on sale this week. The 10-core 16GB RAM/1TB model is available for $1,499.00 [Amazon/Best Buy] and the 10-core 24GB RAM/1TB model is available for $1,699.00 [Amazon/Best Buy]. Both of these are also $300 discounts and record low prices on each computer.

$300 OFF
M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB) for $1,499.00

$300 OFF
M4 14-inch MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $1,699.00

