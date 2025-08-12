United Airlines Now Lets You Watch Hit Apple TV+ Shows For Free

United Airlines today announced that select Apple TV+ shows are now available to watch for free through its in-flight entertainment system.



The shows are available to watch on United's more than 130,000 seatback screens, and in the United app. At launch, the airline is offering the first seasons of Severance, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and Silo, with The Morning Show and Bad Sisters to be added this September. Additional content will be added each month.

United eventually plans to have 300,000 seatback screens across its fleet, as it takes delivery of hundreds of new airplanes and retrofits existing aircraft.

This latest partnership between United and Apple provides the airline's passengers with an additional entertainment perk, while giving hit Apple TV+ shows more exposure. With only the first seasons of hit shows currently available, the passengers may be inclined to subscribe to Apple TV+ to keep watching the shows.

United also supports Apple's Live Activities and Share Item Location features.

In the U.S., Apple's streaming service is priced at $9.99 per month, or $99 per year. It is also bundled in all Apple One plans.