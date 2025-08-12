iPhone 17 Air to Feature A19 Pro Chip With Reduced GPU Performance
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air will include an A19 Pro chip with a 5-core GPU, according to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital. The Chinese account, which has over two million followers, claims that only the iPhone 17 Pro models will have the full 6-core GPU A19 Pro configuration.
It's the second time in as many months that Fixed Focus Digital has claimed to reveal accurate details about the ultra-thin device's chip specifications. The reduced GPU core count suggests Apple is using binned chips based on yields, or may be managing thermal constraints in the slimmer form factor, but most users are unlikely to notice the performance difference during typical usage.
The claim contradicts earlier reporting from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who over a year ago predicted the iPhone 17 Air would use a standard A19 chip, rather than the Pro variant.
The Weibo leaker also claims that the base iPhone 17 model will use an A19 chip. A few months ago, supply chain analyst Jeff Pu said the device would have an A18 chip. It's unclear if Fixed Focus Digital has more up-to-date information.
Fixed Focus Digital previously broke the news ahead of launch about the iPhone 16e name for Apple's upcoming iPhone SE successor.
Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 17 lineup next month, with an announcement rumored to be happening on Tuesday, September 9, so we don't have long to wait to find out all the specifics.
