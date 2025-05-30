iPhone 17 Base Model Now Said to Feature A18 Chip and 8GB of RAM

The latest rumored specs for the iPhone 17 base model are underwhelming.



In a research note with equity research firm GF Securities this month, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said that the lowest-end iPhone 17 model will be equipped with the same A18 chip that is used in the iPhone 16 base model. The chip will continue to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E, he said.

The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is expected to have an A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have an A19 Pro chip. Both of those chips are expected to be manufactured with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, known as N3P.

Pu also expects the iPhone 17 to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16.

Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 17 Air and both iPhone 17 Pro models will all be equipped with an increased 12GB of RAM. He said that Apple was still deciding on 8GB or 12GB of RAM for the iPhone 17 base model at that time, and if Pu's information is accurate, the company has settled on 8GB for the device.

Overall, the base iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade over the equivalent iPhone 16, with both devices expected to have the same overall design. Key new features that are rumored for the iPhone 17 include a 120Hz display and a 24-megapixel front camera, compared to 60Hz and a 12-megapixel front camera on the iPhone 16.

The base iPhone 17 will also feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 16, according to display industry expert Ross Young.

Apple is expected to unveil the entire iPhone 17 series in September.