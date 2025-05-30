iPhone 17 Base Model Now Said to Feature A18 Chip and 8GB of RAM

by

The latest rumored specs for the iPhone 17 base model are underwhelming.

iphone 16 teal
In a research note with equity research firm GF Securities this month, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said that the lowest-end iPhone 17 model will be equipped with the same A18 chip that is used in the iPhone 16 base model. The chip will continue to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E, he said.

The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is expected to have an A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to have an A19 Pro chip. Both of those chips are expected to be manufactured with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, known as N3P.

Pu also expects the iPhone 17 to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16.

Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 17 Air and both iPhone 17 Pro models will all be equipped with an increased 12GB of RAM. He said that Apple was still deciding on 8GB or 12GB of RAM for the iPhone 17 base model at that time, and if Pu's information is accurate, the company has settled on 8GB for the device.

Overall, the base iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade over the equivalent iPhone 16, with both devices expected to have the same overall design. Key new features that are rumored for the iPhone 17 include a 120Hz display and a 24-megapixel front camera, compared to 60Hz and a 12-megapixel front camera on the iPhone 16.

The base iPhone 17 will also feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 16, according to display industry expert Ross Young.

Apple is expected to unveil the entire iPhone 17 series in September.

Top Rated Comments

HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
1 hour ago at 11:09 am
If it has ProMotion and is lighter than a Pro, then a lot of people will still consider it regardless of what chip is under the hood.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
1 hour ago at 11:08 am
So it’s just gonna be an iPhone 16 with an ever so slightly bigger screen and 120hz?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
56 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Idk, maybe I’m way off but it’s starting to feel like they will be redoing the iPhone lineup now that each one appears to be fragmented more than ever.

iPhone (Base)
iPhone Air (Plus)
iPhone Pro (Pro)
iPhone Ultra (Pro Max)

With the apparent introduction of the air, the leaks showing the Pro Max (Ultra?) to be thicker (Ultra watch has way more battery life) and the base iPhone getting under-spec’d compared to the rest - maybe they are giving this a more iPad lineup? They are renaming the OS’s, so maybe they’ll do iPhone too?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
46 minutes ago at 11:30 am
That's disappointing. Another year, another update that has a single useful feature.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NMBob Avatar
NMBob
33 minutes ago at 11:43 am

Sometimes, when I pick up my iPhone, I accidentally "do something" to the interface. It can be anything from activating the camera to turning the volume all the way to making all the icons jiggle.

Can Apple use AI to teach the phone how to figure out when I am just moving it around and not actually trying to interact with the interface? That would be a nice feature to add.
Just wait until all of the buttons are gone. When you cough it will send an email.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacAndMic Avatar
MacAndMic
56 minutes ago at 11:20 am

If it has ProMotion and is lighter than a Pro, then a lot of people will still consider it regardless of what chip is under the hood.
Agreed! It’s enough to make me upgrade from my 14 pro. I would have gone to the 16 had it had ProMotion. Part of me still thinks Apple will cripple the 120hz somehow. I know for me, it would be the last straw waiting for Apple. Some of us don’t need pro cameras or the pro price tag.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments