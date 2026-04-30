 Apple Reports Record-Breaking 2Q 2026 Results: $29.6B Profit on $111.2B Revenue - MacRumors
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Apple Reports Record-Breaking 2Q 2026 Results: $29.6B Profit on $111.2B Revenue

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Apple today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year.

aapl 2q26 line
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $111.2 billion and net quarterly profit of $29.6 billion, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $95.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $24.8 billion, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Services revenue again reached an all-time high during the quarter, while company revenue, earnings per share, and iPhone revenue all set March quarter records.

Gross margin for the quarter was 49.3 percent, compared to 47.1 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple's board of directors also authorized an additional $100 billion for share repurchases and declared an increased dividend payment of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable May 14 to shareholders of record as of May 11.

"Today Apple is proud to report our best March quarter ever, with revenue of $111.2 billion and double-digit growth across every geographic segment," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "iPhone achieved a March quarter revenue record, fueled by such extraordinary demand for the iPhone 17 lineup. During the quarter, Services achieved yet another all-time record, and we were excited to introduce remarkable new products to our strongest lineup ever. That included the addition of the iPhone 17e and the M4-powered iPad Air, along with the launch of MacBook Neo, which is captivating customers all around the world."

aapl 2q26 pie
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q2 2026 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh loading

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Top Rated Comments

N
nexusrule
3 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
They can’t stop growing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
headlessmike Avatar
headlessmike
5 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Tim’s going out on a high note.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuddyTronic Avatar
BuddyTronic
5 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

Apple today announced ('https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2026/04/apple-reports-second-quarter-results/') financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year.



For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $111.2 billion and net quarterly profit of $29.6 billion, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $95.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $24.8 billion, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/05/01/apple-2q-2025-earnings'). Services revenue again reached an all-time high during the quarter, while company revenue, earnings per share, and iPhone revenue all set March quarter records.

Gross margin for the quarter was 49.3 percent, compared to 47.1 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple's board of directors also authorized an additional $100 billion for share repurchases and declared an increased dividend payment of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable May 14 to shareholders of record as of May 11.


Apple will provide live streaming ('http://www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/') of its fiscal Q2 2026 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh



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Article Link: Apple Reports Record-Breaking 2Q 2026 Results: $29.6B Profit on $111.2B Revenue ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/30/apple-2q-2026-earnings/')
Booya Apple!

Record Setting Quarter again!

Good YOY growth!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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