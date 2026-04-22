 iPhone 18 Pro to Kick Off Apple's Four-Part Camera Upgrade Plan - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro to Kick Off Apple's Four-Part Camera Upgrade Plan

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Apple is evaluating four camera upgrades for future iPhone models, with the first new feature scheduled for this year's iPhone 18 Pro models, according to a reputable Chinese leaker.

iphone 17 cameras zoom
The Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station claims that Apple has implementation plans for the following upgrades:

  • Variable aperture
  • 1/1.12-inch "ultra-large" main camera sensor
  • Enhanced optical image stabilization for ultra-wide lens
  • 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens

The variable aperture is widely rumored to be introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch this September. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in December 2024 that the main rear camera on both ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models will offer variable aperture. More recently in October, a report claimed that Apple is moving ahead with those plans and was discussing components with suppliers.

Apple has never implemented a variable aperture on an iPhone. From the iPhone 14 Pro through the iPhone 17 Pro, the main camera uses a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture, meaning the lens remains fully open at all times when capturing images. In contrast, a variable aperture lets the camera control how much light reaches the sensor. In low-light conditions, it opens to admit more light, while in bright scenes, it closes to avoid overexposure. This should also give users more control over depth of field.

The other camera upgrades the leaker mentioned appear to be ones that Apple is testing for future models beyond the iPhone 18 Pro, with an unclear timeline for implementation.

Regarding the "ultra-large" main sensor, the 1/1.12-inch label is based on a legacy optical format, not a literal measurement. It dates back to video camera tubes, so the number doesn't correspond directly to the sensor's physical width. In practice, a 1/1.12-inch sensor has a diagonal of around 14.5mm – far smaller than the label might suggest, but very large by smartphone standards. It's the same size as Sony's LYTIA LYT-901, which is shipping in the Vivo X300 Ultra. It's significantly larger than the 1/1.28-inch main sensor the iPhone 17 Pro models use, and would offer improved low-light performance, dynamic range, and signal-to-noise ratio.

As for the 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, Digital Chat Station has mentioned multiple times that Apple is studying the technology, but they recently said it is unlikely to feature in an iPhone before 2028.

Digital Chat Station has more than three million followers on Weibo, and has a track record of accurately leaking Apple-related information. For example, they accurately revealed the overall design of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, as well as the triple 48-megapixel rear camera system of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro.‌ Recently, the leaker claimed Apple's first foldable, expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, will be called "iPhone Ultra."

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: Digital Chat Station

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Top Rated Comments

everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
31 minutes ago at 05:14 am
This will be the best camera they've ever shipped in an iPhone! I think I'm going to love it!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
14 minutes ago at 05:31 am

Before the inevitable comment of "why use a variable aperture on a smartphone sensor?", here are the reasons outside of light control and shutter speed control for video:

1. Solving the "Large Sensor" Problem

As Apple moves toward larger camera sensors (approaching the 1-inch mark), a fixed wide aperture actually becomes a disadvantage for close-up shots.


* The Issue: When a lens is permanently "wide open," the depth of field becomes so thin that if you take a photo of a document or a flower, only the very center is in focus while the edges are blurry.


* The Solution: By narrowing the aperture (e.g., to $f/4.0$ or $f/8.0$), Apple can increase the depth of field, ensuring that the entire subject stays sharp from edge to edge.

2. Spatial Video: Matching the "Two Eyes"
Spatial video works by recording simultaneously from two lenses (the Main and the Ultra Wide) to create a 3D effect. Currently, these two lenses have different physical apertures (e.g., $f/1.78$ on the Main vs. $f/2.2$ on the Ultra Wide).


* The Problem: Because the Main lens is "faster" (wider), it naturally has a shallower depth of field than the Ultra Wide. This creates a "stereo mismatch" where one of your eyes sees a blurry background while the other sees a sharp one. This can cause eye strain or a "dizzy" feeling when viewing the video in 3D on a Vision Pro.
* The Solution: With a variable aperture, the Main lens can stop down to match the Ultra Wide lens exactly. By ensuring both "eyes" have the same depth of field and sharpness, the 3D effect becomes significantly more realistic and comfortable to watch.

3. Portrait Mode: Building a "Perfect" Depth Map
The biggest challenge for Portrait Mode is "segmentation"—knowing exactly where your hair ends and the background begins.


* The Hardware Trick: A variable aperture allows the iPhone to potentially take two rapid-fire photos at different aperture settings (e.g., one at $f/1.4$ and one at $f/8.0$) without you even noticing.


* The Math: By comparing a "blurry" frame to a "sharp" frame from the exact same lens, the image processor can create a much more precise Depth Map. Since the perspective doesn't change between shots (unlike when using two different lenses), the edge detection around tricky areas like stray hairs, glasses, or transparent containers becomes much cleaner.

4. Portrait Mode: More "Optical," Less "Filter"
Most people can tell a "software" portrait from a "real" camera portrait because software blur often looks uniform and flat.


* Better Transitions: A variable aperture provides a natural optical roll-off. Instead of a harsh "cutout" look, the blur starts gradually from the subject's ears to the distant background.


* Hybrid Bokeh: Apple can use the physical aperture to provide the initial, natural blur and then use software to "enhance" it. This hybrid approach results in a photo that looks less like a "filter" and more like a high-end DSLR.

About the Aperture

Rumors suggest Apple's new aperture will use a membrane that can expand and contract ('https://ymcinema.com/2025/06/27/apple-reinvents-the-iris-new-patent-reveals-soft-membrane-aperture-for-future-iphone-cameras/') rather than mechanical blades like traditional apertures. This could provide cleaner looking bokeh.
Did you use an LLM to write this? Do you any thoughts of your own on the matter?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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