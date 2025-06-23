iPhone 17 Colors: All the Rumors So Far

Apple will unveil its new iPhone 17 lineup in a range of new colors later this year in the fall (that's autumn for non-US folks). Here are all the rumored colors so far for the iPhone 17, the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and the larger ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Air Fanned Out Rainbow Single Color Module Feature

iPhone 17 Models

Last year, Apple chose soft, pastel-inspired finishes for its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. They are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. The yellow that the iPhone 15 comes in is notably missing, having been replaced by the darker blue hue of the ultramarine. Together, the iPhone 16 colors appear more saturated and vivid – pink and ultramarine especially show a bolder, more confident hue compared to the pastel washes of the iPhone 15.

iphone 16 lineup colors

Last year's iPhone 16 colorways

Purple and Green

For the upcoming iPhone 17 models, so far we have only a single rumor, courtesy of the leaker known as Majin Bu, that Apple is testing new purple and green color options for the iPhone 17 base model. One caveat is that Bu said that only one of the two new colors might make the final cut, with purple apparently being the more likely choice.

iPhone 17 Base Model Rumored to Come in New Green and Purple Colors Feature
Majin Bu has has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, so make of this rumor what you will. As for the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the Plus model in this year's lineup, we have yet to hear what colors Apple will choose to paint its all-new super-thin device.

iPhone 17 Pro Models

Apple has stuck with muted colors for its recent iPhone "Pro" models made from titanium. For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple offered a new Desert Titanium color. The iPhone 16 Pro also comes in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

iphone 16 pro colors 1

Last year's iPhone 16 Pro colorways

This year, however, iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame instead of titanium. The back of the devices will also reportedly have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design. This could potentially usher in all-new color choices for Apple's high-end iPhone 17 models. And so far, we have heard rumors of at least one.

Sky Blue

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 Pro in a new Sky Blue color, the same color that debuted on the latest M4 MacBook Air models Apple released in March. That's also according to the leaker Majin Bu.

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature
Writing on his website, Bu claims that "sources close to the supply chain confirm that several iPhone 17 Pro prototypes have been made in various colors, with Sky Blue currently the frontrunner." Bu goes on to say that it "looks even more stunning than the much-loved Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro, with a brightness and refinement that make it irresistible."

The Sky Blue finish on the MacBook Air is not very saturated, and the color's appearance can vary based on lighting conditions. Apple describes it as "a beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface."

Apple MacBook Air hero

M4 MacBook Air in Sky Blue

Majin Bu accurately revealed the "Desert Titanium" color name for iPhone 16 Pro models seven months before the devices launched, so there could be substance to the Sky Blue rumor.

And that's a summary of iPhone 17 color rumors that we've heard so far. Watch this space for more details as and when they become available ahead of the iPhone 17 lineup's expected release around mid-September.

