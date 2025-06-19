Apple's Shot on iPhone Campaign Turns 10 and Wins Advertising Award

Apple's long-running "Shot on iPhone" campaign by advertising agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab won a Grand Prix award for Creative Effectiveness at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France this week.



Launched in early 2015 to promote the iPhone 6's camera capabilities, the iconic "Shot on iPhone" campaign is now a decade old. The simple yet highly effective series of ads showcase real photos shot by iPhone users across billboards, transit posters, and more. Apple has also shared a series of "Shot on iPhone" videos on YouTube that have promoted the video recording capabilities of several iPhone models over the years.

"'Shot on iPhone' was awarded the Grand Prix for its groundbreaking ability to democratize creativity, transforming everyday moments into art," said Andrea Diquez, CEO of the advertising agency GUT. "The campaign stood out as a masterclass in elevating user-generated content to build a long-term platform with stunning execution."