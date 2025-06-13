Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Last-Chance Father's Day Deals Alongside Sales on AirTag, Beats, and More

by

This week's best Apple deals include low prices on AirTag, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and Beats headphones. You'll also still find a few great Father's Day sitewide sales going on this weekend, all of which will expire when the holiday rolls around this Sunday, June 15.

Father's Day Deals

sonos fathers day

  • What's the deal? Save on popular Apple accessories for Father's Day
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Father's Day deals continued this week at numerous retailers, and they include great deals on everything from Sonos home audio equipment to Mophie charging accessories and more.

  • Sonos - Get up to $250 off home audio equipment
  • Logitech - Get 20% off two or more items
  • Native Union - Get 20% off sitewide
  • Belkin - Get up to 30% off select purchase amounts
  • GRID Studio - Get 15% off sitewide
  • ZAGG - Get 25% off sitewide

Beats

beats studio buds blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to 51% off Beats headphones
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 51% OFF
Beats Deals on Amazon

Amazon this week began discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

AirTag

airtag blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $24 off AirTag
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$6 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $22.98

$24 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $74.99

Amazon this week introduced a few good deals on the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack, available for $22.98 for the former and $74.99 for the latter.

iPad Air

ipad air blue

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

Amazon this week introduced discounts across nearly the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, offering $100 off these tablets. Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Best Buy is matching all of these deals on the iPad Air.

iPad Mini

ipad mini 7 blue

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Amazon and Best Buy this week brought back $100 discounts across numerous models of the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, and all of these represent record low prices for each model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

