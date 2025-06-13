Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Last-Chance Father's Day Deals Alongside Sales on AirTag, Beats, and More

This week's best Apple deals include low prices on AirTag, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and Beats headphones. You'll also still find a few great Father's Day sitewide sales going on this weekend, all of which will expire when the holiday rolls around this Sunday, June 15.

Father's Day Deals

What's the deal? Save on popular Apple accessories for Father's Day

Save on popular Apple accessories for Father's Day Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Father's Day deals continued this week at numerous retailers, and they include great deals on everything from Sonos home audio equipment to Mophie charging accessories and more.



Sonos - Get up to $250 off home audio equipment

Logitech - Get 20% off two or more items

Native Union - Get 20% off sitewide

Belkin - Get up to 30% off select purchase amounts

GRID Studio - Get 15% off sitewide

ZAGG - Get 25% off sitewide

Beats

What's the deal? Get up to 51% off Beats headphones

Get up to 51% off Beats headphones Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week began discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.



AirTag

What's the deal? Get up to $24 off AirTag

Get up to $24 off AirTag Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced a few good deals on the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack, available for $22.98 for the former and $74.99 for the latter.



iPad Air

What's the deal? Get $100 off M3 iPad Air

Get $100 off M3 iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced discounts across nearly the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, offering $100 off these tablets. Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Best Buy is matching all of these deals on the iPad Air.



iPad Mini

What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7

Get $100 off iPad mini 7 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon and Best Buy this week brought back $100 discounts across numerous models of the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, and all of these represent record low prices for each model.

