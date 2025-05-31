Sonos Father's Day Sale Introduces Big Discounts on Arc Ultra Soundbar and More

Sonos has kicked off its Father's Day sale, offering discounts on home audio equipment through the middle of June. This includes discounts on the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, Ace headphones, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale includes Sonos product bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. There are also a few products available outside of a bundle, including the Sonos Arc Ultra for $899 ($100 off), Sonos Ace headphones for $329 ($120 off), and Era 100 Smart Speaker for $179 ($20 off).

Sonos very rarely offers discounts this steep on its website, so it'll likely be quite a long time before these deals return after this sale ends later in June. We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.



Sonos Sale

Bundles

