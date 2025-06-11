Get the iPad Mini 7 for $399.99 at Amazon This Week ($99 Off)

by

Amazon this week is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Colors on sale at this price include Purple, Space Gray, and Blue.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet. You can also get the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99, which is another $99 discount and available in multiple colors.

$99 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.99

$99 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99

This time around, we aren't tracking any all-time low prices on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and there's just one low price available for the cellular models. You can get the 512GB cellular iPad mini 7 for $849.00, down from $949.00, which is a match for the best price we've ever tracked on this tablet.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

