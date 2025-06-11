Amazon Takes Up to 51% Off Beats Headphones, Get Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199.95
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.
This sale also includes major discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $99.00 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in three colors of the Bluetooth speaker.
Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.
You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. Many of these deals are matches for the record low price on each pair of headphones.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
