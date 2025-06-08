Amazon Has Low Prices on AirTag ($22.98), Powerbeats Pro 2 ($199.95), and More This Weekend

Amazon this weekend has a few discounts on Apple accessories including AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, and Beats headphones. If you're shopping for AirPods, Amazon still has low prices across the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 right now.



AirTag

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack on sale for $22.98, down from $29.00, which is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025. You can also get the AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $74.99, down from $99.00, a solid second-best price.

Apple Pencil Pro



You can get the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

Beats



Amazon this weekend is discounting a wide collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including an all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.