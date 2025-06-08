Here's When Apple's Student Offer With Free Gift Cards Begins This Year

The start date for Apple's annual Back to School promotion has been leaked.

Apple 2024 Back to School Offer
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to launch the promotion in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 17 this year. He has accurately revealed the starting date of the promotion for the past three consecutive years.

The promotion will likely launch in the U.S. and Canada at first, followed by select countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia a few weeks later. The offer will likely be available until mid-September, with the exact end date varying by country.

Apple will once again be offering students and qualifying educational staff a complimentary gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, according to Gurman. Last year, the gift card values in the U.S. ranged between $100 and $150.

The free gift card is provided in addition to Apple's standard year-round educational discounts, with eligible students and educational staff already able to receive up to 10% off of a new Mac, iPad, Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, and AppleCare+ plans.

The gift card can be used towards purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.

The offer is typically available through Apple's online education store, and at Apple Store locations, for students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select other groups.

Tags: Back to School Promotion, Mark Gurman

