Top Stories: What to Expect at Apple's WWDC 2025 'Sleek Peek,' macOS Tahoe Rumors, and More

Apple's big week is almost here, with WWDC 2025 kicking off on Monday with what we're expecting to be a jam-packed look at the company's software platforms, including some redesigns and rebranding.

While we're not expecting any imminent hardware launches to come out of WWDC, we're just three months away from the debut of the iPhone 17 lineup and we've got fresh details on not only some of those models but also what's in the works for the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

WWDC 2025 Preview: Apple's iOS 26 Design Overhaul, macOS Tahoe, and Much More

Just a week ahead of the WWDC keynote, Apple updated the teaser tagline for the event from "On the horizon" to "Sleek peek," further fueling rumors and speculation about a visionOS-inspired redesign across Apple's operating systems.

For an overview of what we're expecting to see at Monday's keynote, check out our full recap of up-to-the-minute rumors.

macOS Tahoe Name Leaked Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event Next Week

For over a decade, Apple's macOS releases have come with a California-themed name in addition to a version number, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, macOS 26 coming next week will be known as macOS Tahoe in honor of the scenic mountain lake on the California–Nevada border.

For a look at what we're expecting to see in macOS Tahoe, including that visionOS-inspired design update that Apple is looking to unify its platforms with, check out our overview article.

iPhone 17 Base Model Now Said to Feature A18 Chip and 8GB of RAM

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is just three months away from launch, but there are still some conflicting rumors about what to expect from the devices.

While some of the iPhone 17 models are expected to see a bump to 12GB of RAM, rumors have been conflicting about whether the base model will see an increase from the current 8GB and the latest report from analyst Jeff Pu claims the base iPhone 17 model will stick at that number.

Meanwhile, rumors have indicated the non-Pro models in the iPhone 17 lineup will finally gain 120Hz displays, but a fresh claim says they will be fixed 120Hz displays rather than variable refresh, suggesting they while they will get the faster refresh rates for improved performance, they won't be able to dial down to the low refresh rates needed to support an always-on display.

And finally, rumors are split on whether potential changes to the Face ID system will lead to a smaller Dynamic Island in the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Fold Said to Use A20 Chip With New Design

The iPhone 18 lineup won't be launching for over a year, but analyst Jeff Pu claims that the A20 chip that will debut in the devices will take advantage of new technology to not only increase efficiency with smaller transistors but integrate the RAM directly onto the chip's wafer.

The change could bring an array of benefits including faster performance, longer battery life, improved thermal performance, and a smaller chip footprint.

Apple's Long-Rumored 'homeOS' Possibly Trademarked Ahead of WWDC

While it doesn't appear Apple has any new hardware ready for a near-term launch following an introduction at WWDC next week, it's possible we could get a sneak peek at Apple's upcoming smart home hub.

The device isn't expected to launch until late this year or even early next year, as delays to the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri revamp that is crucial to its functionality have impacted the hardware, but recent trademark filings around "homeOS" just ahead of WWDC are fueling speculation that Apple could provide a preview of what's coming.

Filmmakers Used 20 iPhones at Once to Shoot '28 Years Later'

With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's post-apocalyptic horror film "28 Years Later" will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on ‌iPhone, and Sony recently showed some of the ways the filmmakers used iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture footage for the film.

Some sequences used a custom rig of 20 iPhones in an arc around the scene's subject, offering unique ways to edit the film and bring the viewer into the scenes.

