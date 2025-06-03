Will Apple Announce Any New Hardware at WWDC 2025 Next Week?

WWDC 2025 is fast approaching, with Apple's opening keynote set to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple always uses the annual developer conference to unveil the latest versions of its software platforms, with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 all expected to be announced next week. But a key question remains: will there be any hardware announcements too?

WWDC 2025 Apple Logo
The answer to that question is likely no. In his Power On newsletter last weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple has no major new devices ready to ship, so there might not be any hardware announcements at WWDC 2025.

Apple could still surprise us on the hardware front, of course, and Gurman did not explicitly rule out smaller device announcements.

WWDC is always focused on software, but there are hardware announcements at the conference in some years. Most recently, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro and updated three Mac models at WWDC 2023. In 2024, however, it was a software-only affair.

The only rumored Apple product that might be imminent is an AirTag 2. Gurman previously said that he expected a new AirTag to be released around mid-2025, but he has not mentioned the accessory in a while, so it is unclear if that timeframe remains accurate. Even if an AirTag 2 is coming soon, there is no guarantee that it will be unveiled during the WWDC 2025 keynote, as Apple could opt to announce it with a press release only.

The majority of Macs have been updated since October 2024, with the only exception being the high-end Mac Pro desktop tower. The current Mac Pro is equipped with Apple's M2 Ultra chip, so in theory it could be updated with the M3 Ultra chip that debuted in the Mac Studio this year, but that has not been rumored. It is also looking unlikely that Apple will ever release an M4 Ultra chip, so the Mac Pro's path forward is currently unclear.

Likewise, the entire iPad lineup has been updated since May 2024, so new iPad models are unlikely to be announced at WWDC 2025.

The next iPhone and Apple Watch models are expected to launch in September, as usual, while new Apple TV and HomePod mini models are rumored to launch in September or later this year. AirPods Pro 3 are also rumored to launch later this year, at the earliest, while new AirPods Max are not expected to launch until 2027.

There have been on-again, off-again rumors about a Vision Pro 2 with an M5 chip, but it is unclear if that would launch in 2025 or 2026.

A new version of Apple's standalone Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting has been rumored, but it is not expected to launch until late 2025 or early 2026. Apple's higher-end Pro Display XDR has not been updated since it first launched in 2019, but it is unclear if and when a new version of the display will be released.

Last, Apple's rumored smart home hub has been postponed due to delayed Siri features, so do not expect that device at WWDC 2025.

That wraps up where things stand. As mentioned, though, a surprise or two is always possible.

The keynote will be streamed on Apple's website, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. On-demand playback will be available afterwards.

