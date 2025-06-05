HomePod Turns 8: Here's When to Expect New Models

by

Eight years ago today, Apple introduced the HomePod, a smart speaker that it said would provide "amazing sound quality and intelligence" in the home.

HomePod White on Console
"Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes," said Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller, in a June 2017 press release announcing the HomePod.

While the original HomePod's sound quality did impress reviewers when it launched, Apple largely failed to deliver on the intelligence front. Siri is widely considered to be inferior to other popular voice assistants, like Amazon's Alexa, and the rise of chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini have set Siri even further back.

Apple went on to launch the HomePod mini in November 2020, before making the surprise decision to discontinue the full-size HomePod in March 2021. At the time, Apple said that it discontinued the full-size HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini, but declining sales were also likely a factor. Somewhat unexpectedly, the HomePod then started fetching higher prices on resale marketplaces like eBay, and Apple decided to release a second-generation full-size HomePod with some slight changes in January 2023.

What's Next?

There have not been any rumors about a third-generation HomePod, but at least two other HomePod products are allegedly in the pipeline.

In a January 2025 edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was aiming to release a new HomePod mini "toward the end of the year." He said the speaker will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, but it is unclear if that change will have any consumer benefits. There is no word yet on what other new features are planned, but improved sound quality and a newer chip are safe bets. The current HomePod mini is equipped with the Apple Watch Series 5's S5 chip.

HomePod With Screen Feature
Apple is also rumored to be planning an all-new smart home hub, which has been described as a HomePod with a screen. The device is expected to have a square iPad-like screen that can be attached to a speaker base, or it can be mounted on a wall.

Apple's smart home hub will reportedly feature a 6-inch or 7-inch display, along with an A18 chip. It would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, use Apple's intercom feature between rooms in a house, and more. It might even double as a home security system with an Apple-designed smart home camera.

In March, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the HomePod with a screen would enter mass production in the third quarter of 2025, but it is unclear if it will launch this year or next year. Apple delayed the personalized Siri features that are expected to be at the core of the device, so perhaps next year is a safer bet at this point. However, Apple could still provide an early preview of the home hub at any point now.

