Apple Explains How the App Store Keeps Users Safe in Very Big Ways

Apple today shared a variety of statistics that are intended to show how the App Store is a safe and trusted place for users to download apps.



This announcement comes less than a month after a U.S. judge ordered Apple to allow iPhone apps to show links or buttons that direct customers to make purchases outside of the ‌App Store‌. The timing is coincidental, though, as Apple has shared an App Store fraud analysis press release in May or early June for five consecutive years now.

Here are some of the key statistics shared by Apple:

Over the last five years, the App Store has prevented more than $9 billion in fraudulent transactions, including over $2 billion in 2024 alone.

In 2024, Apple terminated more than 146,000 developer accounts over fraud concerns.

In 2024, Apple rejected more than 711 million customer account creations, and it deactivated nearly 129 million customer accounts.



Over the past month, Apple stopped nearly 4.6 million attempts to install or launch apps distributed illicitly outside the App Store or approved third-party marketplaces.

Of the more than 7.7 million App Store submissions reviewed in 2024, Apple says it rejected more than 1.9 million of them for failing to meet the company's standards for security, reliability, and user experience, including for privacy violations or fraud concerns.

In 2024, Apple removed more than 37,000 apps for fraudulent activity.

In 2024, Apple removed more than 143 million fraudulent ratings and reviews from the App Store.

In 2024, Apple identified nearly 4.7 million stolen credit cards and banned over 1.6 million accounts from transacting again.

More statistics are outlined in Apple's announcement.

Apple has also published an updated support document that explains how customers can stay safe while using the App Store.