Apple Explains How the App Store Keeps Users Safe in Very Big Ways

Apple today shared a variety of statistics that are intended to show how the App Store is a safe and trusted place for users to download apps.

2024 App Store Awards
This announcement comes less than a month after a U.S. judge ordered Apple to allow iPhone apps to show links or buttons that direct customers to make purchases outside of the ‌App Store‌. The timing is coincidental, though, as Apple has shared an App Store fraud analysis press release in May or early June for five consecutive years now.

Here are some of the key statistics shared by Apple:

  • Over the last five years, the App Store has prevented more than $9 billion in fraudulent transactions, including over $2 billion in 2024 alone.
  • In 2024, Apple terminated more than 146,000 developer accounts over fraud concerns.
  • In 2024, Apple rejected more than 711 million customer account creations, and it deactivated nearly 129 million customer accounts.

  • Over the past month, Apple stopped nearly 4.6 million attempts to install or launch apps distributed illicitly outside the App Store or approved third-party marketplaces.
  • Of the more than 7.7 million App Store submissions reviewed in 2024, Apple says it rejected more than 1.9 million of them for failing to meet the company's standards for security, reliability, and user experience, including for privacy violations or fraud concerns.
  • In 2024, Apple removed more than 37,000 apps for fraudulent activity.
  • In 2024, Apple removed more than 143 million fraudulent ratings and reviews from the App Store.
  • In 2024, Apple identified nearly 4.7 million stolen credit cards and banned over 1.6 million accounts from transacting again.

More statistics are outlined in Apple's announcement.

Apple has also published an updated support document that explains how customers can stay safe while using the App Store.

Top Rated Comments

augustrushrox Avatar
augustrushrox
11 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Just like with my MacBook Pro, I should have the right to install software on my iPhone from outside of Apple's walled garden.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
14 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Just stop with this nonsense Apple

This is such a sad effort to try to influence opinion in their favor.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
8 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Apple today shared a variety of statistics that are intended to show how the App Store is a safe and trusted place for users to download apps.
Gaslighting from Apple

https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/30/bitcoin-scam-app-costs-iphone-user-life-savings/

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/02/pig-butchering-scam-apps-sneak-into-apples-app-store-and-google-play/

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/02/08/fake-lastpass-app-in-apple-app-store/

https://www.macrumors.com/2018/08/22/facebook-removing-onavo-from-ios-app-store/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/06/06/apple-app-store-scams-fraud/

https://www.intego.com/mac-security-blog/after-backlash-apple-removes-fake-threads-app-unethical-loan-apps-from-app-store/

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/02/21/indie-developer-scam-clone-app-store/

https://usa.kaspersky.com/blog/dangerous-apps-in-app-store/28975/

https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/09/scam-apps-ios-making-millions-revenue/

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/09/26/ios-app-store-ad-fraud/

https://www.macrumors.com/2021/04/07/developer-highlights-scam-apps-iap/
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
7 minutes ago at 07:08 am
nobody believes this is Apple’s true reason for pushing the App Store.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
6 minutes ago at 07:10 am
The thing is others do the first and last one as well and some of the other points simply don't happen cuz there isn't even the opportunity to open another store so what does that actually mean? They do a good job but it doesn't mean others wouldn't do a good job as well. Ever heard of STRIPE?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
8 minutes ago at 07:07 am

You’re right, this information isn’t informative.

Apple = Bad.

:rolleyes:
It's propaganda with a purpose.
Don't buy into it.

@sw1tcher Brilliant post above this one ☝️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments