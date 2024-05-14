Apple Says It Stopped $7 Billion in Fraudulent Transactions in Last 4 Years

Apple today shared its fourth annual fraud prevention analysis, providing insight into how the App Store's rules protect users from fraudulent apps and other security issues.

app store fraud 2024
Apple says that it prevented over $1.8 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2023 alone, and $7 billion during the period from 2020 to 2023. Apple blocked more than 14 million stolen credit cards and banned more than 3.3 million accounts from further transactions.

Over 1.7 million apps were rejected in 2023 for not meeting Apple's standards for privacy, security, and content. 118,000 developer accounts were terminated, down from 428,000 last year. The drop came from new efforts to prevent the creation of fraudulent accounts in the first place, plus more than 91,000 developer enrollments were rejected for fraud concerns.

More than 153 million fraudulent customer accounts were blocked, and close to 374 million developer and customer accounts were terminated. Apple says that it detected and blocked 47,000 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts, and stopped almost 3.8 million attempts to install or launch apps that were illicitly distributed through the Enterprise Program.

The app review team reviewed 6.9 million app submissions in 2023, and helped 192,000 developers publish their first apps on the ‌App Store‌. Apple says that there has been an uptick in apps that misrepresented themselves as harmful products and later transformed into pirate movie streaming platforms or illegal gambling apps, which the ‌App Store‌ team has worked to block.

Some financial service apps involved in "complex and malicious" social engineering efforts to defraud users were identified and removed, and Apple says a total of 40,000 apps were pulled for bait and switch activity. Another 38,000 apps were rejected for undocumented or hidden features, and 375,000 apps were rejected for privacy violations.

Apple's report comes following changes in the European Union that have allowed for apps to be installed outside of the ‌App Store‌, skirting some of the app review process. Apps distributed from alternative app marketplaces or websites must undergo a safety notarization process, but Apple does not check for content. Apple has claimed that downloading apps outside of the ‌App Store‌ will put users at risk for scams, fraud, and privacy issues.

purplerainpurplerain Avatar
purplerainpurplerain
13 minutes ago at 10:17 am
They won’t be able to save all the EU side loaders who give credit card details to Iamalegitcompanypromise Bahamas Limited.
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
11 minutes ago at 10:20 am
That is a lot of saving. Good on Apple for doing all they can.
truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
9 minutes ago at 10:21 am
now all of that is being ruined by sideloading/alt stores. thanks to you know who.
roar08 Avatar
roar08
11 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Pretty impressive honestly.
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
10 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Have fun downloading apps from 3rd party stores.
The numbers detailed in this article are jaw dropping
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
9 minutes ago at 10:21 am

More than 153 million fraudulent customer accounts were blocked, and close to 374 million developer and customer accounts were terminated.
How many of those were innocent users that had their accounts terminated because Apple suspected them of being fraudulent?
