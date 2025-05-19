Apple Pencil to Gain Arabic Calligraphy Tool in iPadOS 19

Apple will introduce a new calligraphy pen for Apple Pencil users that will allow them to digitally write in Arabic script, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple plans to offer a "highly advanced bi-directional keyboard" for moving between Arabic and English on iPhones and iPads, alongside a "virtual reed calligraphy pen" for Apple Pencil users on iPad.

Gurman said that the two upcoming new features, expected to arrive in iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, "play into Apple's ambitions for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India," where the company has been recently expanding its retail footprint.

Gurman has previously reported on a few other features coming with iOS 19, including battery optimization powered by AI and cross-device sharing of public captive Wi-Fi network details.

Apple in iOS 19 will update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, with plans to simplify navigation and control. Gurman has described the design change as the biggest update to iOS since iOS 7. Apple is expected to preview the new software updates at WWDC, which takes place June 9-13 this year.