iOS 19 Likely to Sync Captive Wi-Fi Data Between Devices

Apple is developing a new feature that will synchronize captive Wi-Fi portal login information across devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The system will allow users to enter login details for captive Wi-Fi networks – commonly found in hotels, airports, and coffee shops – just once, then automatically sync that information across their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

"When you go to a new hotel, office building or gym, you're often asked to fill out a web form on all your devices before you can access the internet," Gurman reports. "This new feature will let you enter that information on one device and have it synched to your other products."

This time-saving addition should eliminate the frustration of repeatedly logging into the same network portal across multiple Apple devices.

Apple is reportedly readying the feature in time for WWDC 2025, suggesting it will likely arrive with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.