Apple Highlights Magnifier on Mac and iPhone Music Haptics in New Videos

by

Apple today shared new videos that highlight the upcoming Accessibility features that the company plans to introduce with iOS 19 and macOS 16. Apple this week debuted a number of new Accessibility options that will be coming later this year to honor Global Accessibility Awareness Day.


The first video, uploaded to Apple's main YouTube channel, shows off the Magnifier on Mac feature. We saw this video Tuesday in Apple's newsroom post, but it's now easier to watch over on YouTube. In the spot, a woman uses an iPhone connected to her Mac in a classroom setting to zoom in on the chalkboard so she can better see the professor's notes and diagrams.

Magnifier on Mac uses the ‌iPhone‌ camera's zoom feature, beaming the feed to a Mac through Continuity Camera. There are options for creating multiple live session windows for tracking a presentation while also zooming in on a textbook, and each view can be customized with different brightness levels and color and contrast filters to suit individual needs. Magnifier on Mac is an extension of the existing Magnifier option on the ‌iPhone‌, which allows the ‌iPhone‌ to be used to zoom in on text and detect objects.

Apple's second video was shared on the Apple Music YouTube channel, and it focuses on Music Haptics on ‌iPhone‌. Introduced as part of iOS 18, Music Haptics provides taps, textures, and vibrations to the audio of music that's playing, so that users who are deaf or hard of hearing can experience songs.


In ‌iOS 19‌, Apple plans to expand Music Haptics, adding new customization options. Users will be able to experience haptics for a whole song or for vocals only, and there will be settings to adjust the intensity of taps, textures, and vibrations.

MayaUser
MayaUser
1 hour ago at 09:29 am
Accessibility at its best with Apple
Thank you
(Like | Disagree)
woolypants
woolypants
41 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Guys, guys, I've just noticed something. I've seen a LOT of Apple ads over the years.

Does anybody over the age of 25 use Apple stuff?
(Like | Disagree)
the_saltminer
the_saltminer
20 minutes ago at 10:11 am

And based on the ad itself, the student's focus was on fidgeting with tech instead of listening to the professor. I don't think it is great tech if students need to click around and make image processing decision during class.
Now you know what people with disabilities have to deal with in a world that makes few accommodations for them.
(Like | Disagree)
info153
info153
49 minutes ago at 09:41 am
THIS is really cool
(Like | Disagree)
Konigi
Konigi
31 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Great tech. But as a professor myself, this makes me feel uncomfortable: students are not allowed to record a lecture without the lecturer's permission. Based on the ad itself, there is no way to tell if it's for accessibility or to film.

Simple advice for those who are looking into using it: be a decent person and just explain your intention to the lecturer, and politely asks if they're comfortable with it.
(Like | Disagree)
klasma
klasma
30 minutes ago at 10:00 am
At first I was wondering what a "Magnifier on iPhone Music Haptics" might be. Proper grammar would have been "Apple Highlights Magnifier on Mac and Music Haptics on iPhone in New Videos", or alternatively "Apple Highlights Mac Magnifier and iPhone Music Haptics in New Videos".
(Like | Disagree)
