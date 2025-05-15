Apple Highlights Magnifier on Mac and iPhone Music Haptics in New Videos
Apple today shared new videos that highlight the upcoming Accessibility features that the company plans to introduce with iOS 19 and macOS 16. Apple this week debuted a number of new Accessibility options that will be coming later this year to honor Global Accessibility Awareness Day.
The first video, uploaded to Apple's main YouTube channel, shows off the Magnifier on Mac feature
. We saw this video Tuesday in Apple's newsroom post, but it's now easier to watch over on YouTube. In the spot, a woman uses an iPhone
connected to her Mac in a classroom setting to zoom in on the chalkboard so she can better see the professor's notes and diagrams.
Magnifier on Mac uses the iPhone camera's zoom feature, beaming the feed to a Mac through Continuity Camera. There are options for creating multiple live session windows for tracking a presentation while also zooming in on a textbook, and each view can be customized with different brightness levels and color and contrast filters to suit individual needs. Magnifier on Mac is an extension of the existing Magnifier option on the iPhone, which allows the iPhone to be used to zoom in on text and detect objects.
Apple's second video was shared on the Apple Music YouTube channel, and it focuses on Music Haptics on iPhone. Introduced as part of iOS 18, Music Haptics provides taps, textures, and vibrations to the audio of music that's playing, so that users who are deaf or hard of hearing can experience songs.
In iOS 19, Apple plans to expand Music Haptics
, adding new customization options. Users will be able to experience haptics for a whole song or for vocals only, and there will be settings to adjust the intensity of taps, textures, and vibrations.
