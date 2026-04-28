 Apple Vision Pro Used in World-First Cataract Surgery - MacRumors
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Apple Vision Pro Used in World-First Cataract Surgery

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Apple's Vision Pro has hit another medical-use milestone, with a New York ophthalmologist becoming the first surgeon to perform cataract surgery using the spatial computing headset.

Vision Pro M5 Announcement
Dr. Eric Rosenberg of SightMD completed the initial procedure in October 2025 and has since performed hundreds of additional cases using ScopeXR, a surgical platform he co-developed for Apple's mixed reality device.

ScopeXR streams live feeds from 3D digital surgical microscopes directly into the Vision Pro, which lets the surgeon view the operative field in stereoscopic 3D while overlaying preoperative diagnostic data. The platform also supports real-time remote collaboration, allowing surgeons to virtually join procedures and see exactly what the operating surgeon sees.

"We are now able to bring the world's best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet," said Dr. Rosenberg in a company press release. "From residents performing their first cases to surgeons facing unexpected complications, this technology democratizes access to expertise and that will save vision."

It's another example of Apple's move toward enterprise and professional use cases for Vision Pro, with widespread consumer adoption beleaguered by the headset's $3,499 starting price and bulky form factor. Apple has increasingly leaned into specialized applications in fields like medicine, aviation training, and industrial design - markets where the device's capabilities can justify its cost, in other words.

The headset was never expected to be mass-market from day one, according to Apple. Even so, enthusiasm is said to have cooled far faster than anticipated. Based on the latest reports, there are now no Apple Vision headsets in active development, with the company's focus pivoting to lightweight smart glasses, where Meta has already seen success. Last October, Apple introduced an updated Vision Pro model featuring the M5 chip, the first hardware revision of the device.

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Well, I'd say the doctor accomplished the goals here.

1. Get press coverage


.....
way way way down the list
....



37. Accomplish cataract surgery, a field for which things have been fully fleshed out for 30+ years.

(my father was an Ophthalmologist & cataract surgeon and one of the very first to bring LASIK to the US)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am

Apple's Vision Pro has hit another medical-use milestone, with a New York ophthalmologist becoming the first surgeon to perform cataract surgery using the spatial computing headset.
Vision doctor uses Vision Pro to improve patient's Vision.

I see what Dr. Eric Rosenberg is doing here. 😂
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
21 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Wow, “beleaguered”. Haven’t heard that term used in Apple reporting since the bad old days of the 90s.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
13 minutes ago at 08:02 am

Vision doctor uses Vision Pro to improve patient's Vision.

I see what Dr. Eric Rosenberg is doing here. 😂
Quite Visionary indeed!
An astute point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
gummybear2026
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Medical use milestone is a massive stretch on the Apple Vision Pro! The product is a massive failure.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am
What head strap did they use lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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