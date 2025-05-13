iOS 19 to Upgrade iPhone's Music Haptics Feature in Two Ways

iOS 18 introduced an accessibility feature called Music Haptics that has value for everyone. When the feature is turned on, the iPhone's Taptic Engine taps and vibrates to match the audio of a song playing in Apple Music, Shazam, and supported third-party apps, so long as the device is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network.



With iOS 19, Music Haptics will get better in two ways.

Apple today announced that Music Haptics will be even more customizable starting later this year. First, users will have the option to receive haptic feedback for vocals only. Second, users will be able to adjust the overall intensity of taps, textures, and vibrations. These enhancements are expected to roll out with iOS 19, which will be unveiled during the WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9 and released to the general public in September.

Music Haptics is supported on the iPhone 12 and newer, excluding the latest iPhone SE.