Apple's 11th Gen iPad Drops to New Low Price of $277.78 on Amazon

by

The new 11th generation iPad has continued to drop in price all week, and Amazon today has introduced a new record low price on the tablet. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $277.78 in Pink, down from $349.00, which beats the previous low price by about $10.

11th gen ipad orangeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices have been fluctuating on the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad throughout the day, so if you're interested be sure to place your order soon before they expire. If it does disappear, the other colors are still available at solid second-best prices of $299.00.

$71 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $277.78

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$50 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00

There are also numerous discounts on cellular models, starting at $449.00 for the 128GB model. Amazon is providing an estimated delivery of mid-to-late May for free shipping, while Prime members should be able to get the tablets a bit sooner.

$50 OFF
128GB Cellular iPad for $449.00

$50 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad for $549.00

$70 OFF
512GB Cellular iPad for $729.00

The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new ‌iPad‌ starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

