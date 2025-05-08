Apple Wanted Tim Cook to Appear as Himself in Comedy Show 'The Studio'

Apple wanted CEO Tim Cook to make a surprise cameo appearance on Apple TV+'s original comedy show "The Studio"—a request that was declined by the show's creator, Seth Rogen, in favor of an appearance from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Business Insider reports.



Episode eight of "The Studio" includes a brief scene in which Sarandos plays an exaggerated version of himself. The show's fictional studio executive, Matt Remick, encounters Sarandos in a bathroom at the Golden Globes, where Remick expresses confusion over the frequency with which Sarandos is thanked by winners during their acceptance speeches. Sarandos replies that the gratitude is not spontaneous, but required by contract.

Rogen told Business Insider that Apple executives asked if the role could instead be filled by Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ instead. "They asked if we could use ‌Tim Cook‌ instead, and we said no," he said. Sarandos's appearance on a rival platform is notable given the unusual nature of such cross-company collaboration at the executive level.

‌Apple TV‌+ has already ordered a second season of "The Studio" ahead of the series finale, which will be released on May 21.