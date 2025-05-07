Netflix Launching Redesigned TV Experience, AI Search, and Improved Recommendations

Netflix today announced the upcoming launch of a new Netflix TV experience that will be available in the Netflix app for the Apple TV. Netflix has been testing a redesigned version of its TV app since last year, and the new look is a notable departure from the current design.

There is a new home page that has a streamlined, modern design, and Netflix designed it to put content front and center. Shows are organized into different categories as they are now, but each section will feature a large main card that has information like release date and show or movie description. Navigating through each show will display the same information for other content in the section, without the need to click in to a show to get more details.

There's a top bar for navigation instead of the current side bar, with dedicated sections for the home page, shows, movies, games, and your saved list, along with a search interface. The top bar is much easier to see and navigate to, which makes the different options more accessible.

The new design hinges on recommendations, which have been improved. You'll see more relevant, personalized content suggestions based on your past viewing history. Netflix says that recommendations will be more responsive to each user's "moods and interests in the moment."



Netflix plans to debut the new TV experience in the coming weeks and months.

On iOS devices, Netflix is experimenting with a generative AI search feature that will let Netflix users search for shows and movies using conversational language like "I want to watch something funny and upbeat." The feature will be available as a small, opt-in beta.

Netflix is also testing a TikTok-like vertical feed filled with clips of Netflix shows and movies, which Netflix says will "make discovery easy and fun." The new mobile experiences will be available in the coming weeks.