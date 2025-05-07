Apple's 11th Gen iPad Gets New All-Time Low Prices on Amazon, Now Starting at $288.39
Amazon has expanded its sale on Apple's 11th generation iPad, with a few models now reaching as much as $62 off original prices, and with all models across the board at least hitting $50 off. Prices start at $288.39 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a new record low price.
Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $388.39 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00, the former of which is another new all-time low price.
There are also numerous discounts on cellular models, starting at $449.00 for the 128GB model. Amazon is providing an estimated delivery of mid May for free shipping, while Prime members should be able to get the tablets a bit sooner.
The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new iPad starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
