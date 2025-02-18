Humane's $700 Ai Pin Discontinued and Defunct After Less Than 1 Year

Humane today informed customers that it is discontinuing its $700 Ai Pin at the end of February, with the device set to be taken offline less than a year after it launched in April 2024.



The Ai Pin will work until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 28, which is just 10 days from now. At that point, Ai Pin features like calling, messaging, AI queries and responses, and cloud access will stop being available. Humane recommends that Ai Pin users sync their devices over Wi-Fi to download stored pictures, videos, and notes before February 28 because data will be deleted after that.

The sudden discontinuation of the Ai Pin comes as Humane is being sold to HP for $116 million. HP is purchasing Humane's CosmOS AI platform and more than 300 patents and patent applications, plus HP will be hiring Humane's employees.

Humane does not plan to provide the majority of customers with a refund, even though the Ai Pin worked for under 12 months. Refunds are only available to customers who are within their 90-day return period. Customers who purchased an Ai Pin on or after November 15, 2024 will get a refund, but other users are out the full $700. Note that all refunds must be submitted by February 27.

Humane recommends that customers recycle their Ai Pin through an e-waste recycling program, as no online features will remain functional and it will only be able to provide offline information like battery level.

Additional information about the Ai Pin's discontinuation is available on the Humane website.