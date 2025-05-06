Apple Seeds macOS Sequoia 15.5 Release Candidate

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.5 update to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5 beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5 appears to be a minor update so far, and no notable new features were found in the first four betas. The release candidate version represents the final version of macOS 15.5 that will be released to the public next week as long as no issues come up during this last week of testing.

Work on new features for ‌macOS Sequoia‌ is winding down, as Apple will soon transition to macOS 16. The next-generation version of macOS is set to be unveiled at WWDC in June.