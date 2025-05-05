Amazon Introduces New Low $199.95 Price on Powerbeats Pro 2, Plus More Beats Discounts
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats audio devices, including a new all-time low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in all four colors, down from $249.99.
This sale includes major discounts on products like the Beats Solo Buds, which have hit $59.95, down from $79.99. These are a solid entry-level option and feature up to 18 hours of playback, USB-C, and Spatial Audio.
For an upgraded model, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.
You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. Many of these deals are matches for the record low price on each pair of headphones.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
