Spotify Submits iOS App Update With Out-of-App Purchase Options

Spotify today submitted an app update to Apple that will include information on Spotify plan costs and options to subscribe through weblinks without using the in-app purchase system. Spotify will not need to pay a fee to Apple when customers subscribe to the service using alternate payment methods in the Spotify app.



In a blog post announcing the changes, Spotify said that yesterday's ruling "delivers the benefits that all consumers deserve around the world," calling it a great day for Spotify users in the United States. Here's what Spotify says consumers will be able to do in the updated Spotify app:

Can finally see how much something costs in our app, including pricing details on subscriptions and information about promotions that will save money;

Can click a link to purchase the subscription of choice, upgrading from a Free account to one of our Premium plans;

Can seamlessly click the link and easily change Premium subscriptions from Individual to a Student, Duo, or Family plan;

Can use other payment options beyond just Apple's payment system--we provide a wider range of options on our website; and

Going forward, this opens the door to other seamless buying opportunities that will directly benefit creators (think easy-to-purchase audiobooks)

Spotify said that it's "absurd" that it hasn't been able to offer these "basic services" to customers prior to now, and that "meaningful parts of Apple's anticompetitive barriers" have now been addressed, a change that is "long overdue."

According to Spotify, the decision could "unlock real opportunities for creators building their business and sharing their art with fans through Spotify." Publishers will soon be able to sell their audiobooks through the Spotify platform, for example.

Spotify, Epic Games, Patreon, and other app developers are submitting updates to the App Store with external purchase options. Apple has been ordered to allow developers to add links to external purchase options with no fee, "effective immediately."