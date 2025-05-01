Google Adds AI Image Editing and Home Screen Widgets to Gemini App

Google is rolling out AI-powered image editing capabilities to its Gemini app on iPhone, allowing users to modify both uploaded and AI-generated images directly within the app.



The new functionality enables background changes, object replacements, and element additions to existing photos. Users can upload personal images and prompt Gemini to generate variations, such as visualizing different hair colors or styles.

All images created or edited through Gemini will include invisible SynthID digital watermarking. Google says it is also testing visible watermarks for AI-generated content. The rollout is happening now and will expand to over 45 languages in the coming weeks, according to the company.

In another app improvement, Google told MacRumors that it is introducing Home Screen widgets for Gemini on iOS devices. The widgets provide immediate access to camera functions, file sharing, Gemini Live conversations, and microphone activation without opening the app. The widgets require iOS 17 or later and will be available to all eligible users by next week.

Gemini's AI image editing features in action

The standalone Gemini app launched for iPhone in November 2024, offering Dynamic Island integration and Gemini Live support as part of Google's effort to achieve feature parity with the Android version.