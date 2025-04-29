ChatGPT Gains New Shopping Features With Visual Search and More

OpenAI has announced several updates to ChatGPT, including a suite of shopping-focused tools that turn the chatbot into a full-featured product discovery and comparison engine.



The update brings visual search results, personalized recommendations, and improved product filtering to the existing ChatGPT interface. Users can browse and compare products from across the web by simply describing what they're looking for.

Queries like "best 4K monitor under $500" now return cleaner, scrollable product cards complete with images, star ratings, pricing, and summaries pulled from user reviews. Tapping on a product brings up more details, along with a direct link to the retailer's website for purchase.

OpenAI says the results are organic and free from advertising or affiliate influence, wherease traditional search engines and shopping aggregators typically prioritize sponsored listings. Product suggestions are tailored based on user preferences, such as budget, style, and category interests, although OpenAI notes that certain personalization features may be restricted in countries with stricter privacy rules, like the UK and EU.

The update also includes a new "Ask about this" button that lets users dig deeper into specific products directly from search results.

The new features are available for all ChatGPT users, including those on the free tier, with no account required to try them. OpenAI says the rollout is global and should be visible across platforms, including web and mobile apps.

In addition to the shopping search features, ChatGPT can now include multiple citations for a given response, allowing users to learn more or verify information across more sources. OpenAI says users can also now search faster with trending searches and autocomplete suggestions.

Lastly, WhatsApp users can now send a message to 1-800-ChatGPT (+1-800-242-8478) to get up-to-date answers and live sports scores.

