YouTube Tests AI Overviews in Search Results

Google-owned YouTube this week said it is "experimenting" with a new video search results carousel that appears after searches for select keywords.



According to YouTube, the video results carousel will use AI to highlight clips from videos that "will be most helpful for your search query," which essentially means that it will take clips from videos and play them right in results, so people may not need to click into a video to find the information they're looking for.

Google uses AI overviews for Google Search, but the YouTube version will differ. AI won't summarize videos, and will simply pull clips from them. It is not clear the AI-selected clips will encourage users to watch a full video, or cause fewer people to engage with videos, but AI integration into Google Search has impacted traffic to websites.

Right now, the feature is being tested with a small number of YouTube Premium users for English search queries, and the AI-generated results are most likely to surface when users search for information about products, or for locations and things to do in those locations. Two example searches provided include "best noise cancelling headphones" and "museums to visit in San Francisco."

YouTube has not provided details on what the AI will prioritize, so video creators may have another metric to optimize for in the future should this functionality see a wider rollout.