MacBook Shipments Surge But Customer Demand Remains Unclear

Apple shipped significantly more MacBooks during the first quarter of 2025, outpacing the broader PC market, according to new estimates from Counterpoint Research.



While the overall PC market grew 6.7% compared to the same period in 2024, Apple led major vendors with a 17% increase in unit shipments. However, the report attributes much of the industry's first-quarter gains to accelerated shipments as manufacturers moved to avoid new tariffs expected to be implemented by the United States later in the year.

Temporary exemptions on tariffs for certain electronic products allowed companies to front-load shipments during the exemption window. As a result, the increase in shipped units does not necessarily translate to higher sales to end users, and many of the products delivered in the first quarter are expected to remain in inventory throughout the coming months.

For Apple, the launch of the M4 MacBook Air in March 2025 also contributed to its shipment volume. Despite Apple touting the M4 chip's AI capabilities, the report notes that the shipment gains are not necessarily a sign of growing consumer interest in AI PCs.

Apple reportedly increased its share of global PC shipments from approximately 9% in the first quarter of 2024 to 10% in the first quarter of 2025. Lenovo retained the largest market share overall. Apple typically reports product revenue rather than unit shipments, making third-party estimates an indirect measure of market activity.